LDEQ: Cottonport tire facility fire 90% contained

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality shared that the fire at a Cottonport tire waste facility is now 90% contained.

The fire began on January 16, 2022, at the Cottonport Monofill waste tire facility. Piles of tires and tire monofill burned, causing thick black smoke.

Fifteen hundred inmates at the nearby Raymond Laborde Correctional Facility were evacuated due to the smoke on January 20, 2022.

“They map off a square area, and they go in and drench that with water and get the fire out, and then they put dirt on it to hold it. So far, about 65% of the area has been covered with dirt,” said Gregory Langley, press secretary for LDEQ. “The smoke that we were seeing has been reduced. So, we estimate that it’s 90% less than what it was when it first started.”

LDEQ said it can’t put an exact date on when the fire will be completely out, but expects it will be in the next few days. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

