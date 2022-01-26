LSUA’s seven-game win streak snapped at home against conference rival LSUS

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals suffered their first loss in the conference this year against the LSUS Pilots by the score of 71-66.

This loss also snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Generals who are now 13-2 on the season

The Generals couldn’t build any momentum in the game. When the Generals would start to go on a run, the Pilots would counter it and go on a ran of their own.

LSUA Forward Joe Lewis would finish the game with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

LSUS caused 22 turnovers and scored 15 points from the Generals’ mistakes. The three-point was also an issue for the yellow and gold, shooting 26% from long range.

The Generals look to bounce back at home against the University of the Southwest on Thursday.

