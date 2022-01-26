Man charged with the murder of Courtney Coco filed motion to quash case in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - David Anthony Burns, the man charged with second-degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old Courtney Coco, has filed a motion to quash the case in Rapides Parish.

According to the request submitted by Burns’ attorney, Chad Guillot, there is no evidence to suggest Coco’s killing occurred in Rapides Parish, and therefore Rapides Parish is an improper venue for the case.

Coco’s body was discovered in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas.

The request also states that the only thing the court has pointed out to suggest Coco’s killing occurred in Rapides Parish was the fact that her house was in disarray and her bedroom comforter was missing.

There’s no word on when this hearing will take place. Burns is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 31.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.