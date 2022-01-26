Missing Person: Have you seen Johnathan Sykes?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating Johnathan Sykes, 45.

Sykes is six feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

APD said he was last seen at the Rapides Regional Medical Center on Jan. 17 and is known to be in the downtown area and at the bus station often.

If you spot him or know of his location, contact APD at 318-449-5099.

**The photo above is what APD provided to us.

