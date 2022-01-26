NSU Spring 2022 Commencement will be May 11-12

The following information has been provided by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University will hold Spring 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. Commencement will take place in Prather Coliseum. The ceremonies will be streamed live on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.

Graduates and guests should note some changes in entrance and exit procedures for the upcoming ceremonies. Graduates will enter the Coliseum on the west side facing the Kappa Sigma House. Guests for graduates with last names beginning A-L should use entrance and exits on the east of Prather Coliseum, which faces the tennis courts. Guests for graduates with last names beginning M-Z should use entrance and exits on the west side of Prather Coliseum, facing the Kappa Sigma House.

ADA accessibility entrance is located at the main entrance at the front of the Coliseum.

Faculty and stage party will enter on the east side of Prather Coliseum, the side facing the tennis courts.

Detailed information and a list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found at www.nsula.edu/graduation.

The Spring 2022 commencement schedule is as follows.

10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 College of Nursing and School of Allied Health (Bachelor and Associate Degrees) BAS – Allied Health BS – Radiologic Sciences BSN – Bachelor of Science in Nursing ASN – Associate of Science in Nursing

2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 Graduate School (Graduate Degrees) College of Arts and Sciences MA – Art, English MM – Music MS – Homeland Security College of Nursing and School of Allied Health DNP – Doctor of Nursing Practice MS – Radiologic Sciences MSN – Master of Science in Nursing Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development EDD – Adult Learning and Development EDS – Educational Leadership and Instruction MA – Adult Learning & Development, Counseling, Student Affairs in Higher Education MAT – Early Childhood Education-Grades PK-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 1-5, Middle School Education-Grades 4-8, Middle School Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 4-8, Secondary Education-Grades 6-12, Secondary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 6-12 MED – Curriculum and Instruction, Early Childhood Education, Educational Leadership, Educational Technology Leadership, Special Education MS – Health and Human Performance, Psychology-Clinical College of Business and Technology (Bachelor Degrees) BS – Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Hospitality Management &Tourism

10 a.m. Thursday, May 12 College of Arts and Sciences (Bachelor and Associate Degrees) BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts BFA – Dance, Fine and Graphic Arts BGS – General Studies BM – Music BS – Applied Microbiology, Biology, Electronics Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration AD – Veterinary Technology AGS – Associate of General Studies AS – Engineering Technology Louisiana Scholars’ College (Bachelor Degrees) BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts BFA – Fine & Graphic Arts BM – Music BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12 BS – Accounting, Applied Microbiology, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Electronic Engineering Technology, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration BSW – Social Work

2 p.m. Thursday, May 12 Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development (Bachelor Degrees) BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal/Instrumental -Grades K-12 BS – Addiction Studies, Child and Family Studies, Early Childhood Education-Grades Pre-K-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Health and Physical Education-Grades K-12, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching BSW – Social Work



Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.