Press conference set for Thursday to announce new LCU Women’s Soccer Coach

LCU Women's Soccer Team
LCU Women's Soccer Team(Alena Noakes)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A press conference will be held Thursday, January 27 to announce the next Louisiana Christian Head Women’s Soccer Coach, the school announced Wednesday.

The new coach will be replacing former coach Carla Tejas who resigned from the school back in December.

The LCU Women’s Soccer team is coming off the best season in school history finishing with a 16-2-1 record. The team also claimed the RRAC regular season and tournament championship while qualifying for their first NAIA national tournament birth in school history.

The press conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Granberry Conference Center foyer.

