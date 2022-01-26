RADE Highway Interdiction Team seizes 98 lbs of marijuana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to RPSO, two men from Saint Maria, California, were arrested following a traffic stop near Airbase Road in Alexandria.

The RADE Highway Interdiction Team stopped Alberto Martinez, 26, and Juan Carlos Martinez, 20, for traffic violations on I-49 on January 25. The driver, Alberto, was found to not be in possession of a driver’s license.

During the traffic stop, deputies smelled possible marijuana in the vehicle and deployed RADE canine “Izzy”, which resulted in a positive alert to narcotics. Deputies found five large cardboard boxes, containing about 98 lbs of marijuana.

Alberto Martinez and Juan Martinez were both taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. Alberto was charged with improper lane usage, improper display of license plate, no driver’s license and distribution of CDS I >2 ½ pounds. Juan was charged with distribution of CDS I >2 ½ pounds.

About 98 lbs of marijuana discovered (RPSO)

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they both are being held, at the time of this release, on a $50,000 bond each.

RADE Agents responded to assist and say their investigation is still ongoing.

