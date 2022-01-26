Should the football field at Frank O’Hunter Park be opened for free to the public?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the last several months, the Alexandria City Council has had plenty of discussions on why the public parks in the city are not open to the public for free.

Related article: Concerns still remain over city parks in Alexandria being locked

This issue was once again brought up at the most recent council meeting on January 25, 2022, to talk about why the football field at Frank O’Hunter Park is not being utilized.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry said the concern over the football stadium came up after driving by it on several occasions and seeing a little league team and the new semi-pro football team practicing on a field with no lights right next to the stadium because it wasn’t open. Perry said the parents of the little league team had to use the lights from their cars just so they could practice.

Currently, the football field at Frank O’Hunter Park can only be opened if a group reserves it for $75. However, the City reported that since 2018, the field has only been reserved for use 35 times. Out of those 35 reservations, 16 were canceled meaning that over the last three years, the field has only been reserved and used 19 times.

Perry said she understands having to pay for reservations if there is a tournament going on, but if it’s just teams looking to practice, the field should be open for free to the public.

“We have a football stadium that has been there for years, and no one is utilizing it,” said Perry. “Why can’t those little league teams and that adult team go into that stadium and practice. It’s a public park. Public means that my constituents and other constituents would like to use that field.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall did respond to these concerns by saying that opening the fields up could potentially stir up unintended consequences.

Several council members are scheduled to meet with the city about possibly changing the policy so that the parks will be available for teams to practice on for free.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.