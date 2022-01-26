Summer program to be held for all Rapides Parish students grades 4-12

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new after-school program is coming for students in Rapides Parish who are looking for things to do during summer break.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the council passed a resolution to give all students in Rapides Parish in grades 4-12 extracurricular activities through Peabody High School.

Peabody’s Head Basketball Coach Charles Smith was the one who presented the idea to the council and said the activities would include sports like swimming and basketball while also providing counseling for the students as well.

Coach Smith provided the same idea to the council several years ago, but it never gained momentum until now.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” said District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry. “You have kids that will be participating in after-school programs that will keep them off the street. Can you think of the impact it would have had if it would have taken place in 2017? We may have saved a lot of lives.”

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said that Coach Smith has been a proven winner on the court, and now he is stepping up and helping the youth off the court as well.

“Coach Smith has more in life and truly is concerned about youth and the community,” said Mayor Hall.

The City does have an agreement with the Rapides Parish School Board, which said that they will provide transportation in the summer for all students.

