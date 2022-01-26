Advertisement

Thaxton’s milestone game not enough to overcome offensive struggles, LSUA falls to LSUS 82-52

Kelsey Thaxton (5)(Source: LSUA Sports Information)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a huge win against an in-town rival over the weekend, the LSUA women’s basketball tea, would face another rival in LSUS but not face the same outcoming losing 82-52.

LSUA only had six available players for the matchup for the third straight game, forcing five players to play over 30 minutes.

Senior Kelsey Thaxton led the Generals in scoring with 15 points. In the game, she also surpassed the 1,500 career point milestone at LSUA.

As a team the Generals offense couldn’t get going, shooting 28 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.

While LSUA struggled, the Lady Pilots shot well making 50 percent of their shots and scoring 40 points in the paint.

The Generals will have another game on Thursday at home against the University of the Southwest. Tipoff is at 5:00 p.m.

