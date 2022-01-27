Advertisement

Cellist Madeline Kabat to present recital, master class Feb. 6

Cellist Madeline Kabat will be presenting a recital at NSU.(NSU)
By Northwestern State University
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following has been provided by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Cellist Madeline Kabat will present a recital at Northwestern State University on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. University COVID protocols will be in effect. Those attending are asked to wear a mask. A livestream of the concert will be available at //capa.nsula.edu/livestream. She will teach a master class at 11 a.m. for members of the NSU Cello Studio.

Her recital of unaccompanied cello music will feature Bach’s “Cello Suite No.2″ and selections by Britten, Cassado and Ligeti. She will appear as a soloist with the Rapides Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Kabat is a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. In her first year there, she was acting assistant principal cellist and served as principal for 7 months. Kabat has also performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Houston Symphony.

Following her solo debut with the Cleveland Orchestra at age 18, Kabat has been featured as a soloist with dozens of orchestras, performing concertos ranging from Shostakovich and Haydn to Elgar and Ligeti. In 2012 she made her solo debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on an invitation to represent the Oberlin Conservatory.

An active chamber musician, Kabat was named visiting artist at La Sierra University in Riverside, California, from 2011-16. During the summer she performs at the Lakes Area Music Festival (Minnesota), Festival Mozaic (California), and is a faculty artist at the Renova Chamber Music Festival (Pennsylvania). She was a featured guest artist for the Lima International Chamber Music Festival in Peru and has also performed chamber music in China, Korea, and in Colombia as a faculty artist of Medellin Festicamara.

Kabat has won top prizes in the competitions of Fischoff, Hellam and Klein International. She holds diplomas from the Cleveland Institute of Music, Rice University, the Juilliard School and Oberlin Conservatory. For more information, please visit www.madeleinekabat.com.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.

