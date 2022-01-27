Advertisement

Fire at Cottonport waste tire facility officially extinguished

FILE - A fire at Cottonport Monofill waste tire processing facility.
FILE - A fire at Cottonport Monofill waste tire processing facility.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - The fire at the old Cottonport Monofill waste tire facility has officially been put out.

Gregory Langley, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s press secretary, said the fire was completely extinguished on the night of January 26, 2022.

The fire started on January 16 and burned for eleven days before being put out.

Smoke from the fire caused the nearby Raymond Laborde Correctional Center to evacuate 1,500 inmates. Those inmates will return to the prison on January 28 and 29.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

