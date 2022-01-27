Kendall Ayers named new LCU Woman’s Soccer head coach

The following was released to us by LCU:

PINEVILLE, La. - When the defending RRAC Champion Louisiana Christian University women’s soccer team takes the pitch for the 2022 season, there will be a new top ‘Cat at the helm as Kendall Ayers has been named the new head coach, LCU Athletic Director Reni Mason announced on Thursday.

“When we were informed that Carla Tejas was leaving to take another position, it was important that we reacted quickly but efficiently,” said Mason. “There were three things that were vitally important in our future candidate – that they were God-fearing, they would put our student-athletes first, and they would continue the mission of our University to be excellent on and off the field. We had multiple, highly qualified candidates for this position. We feel that Kendall Ayers has all the qualities that we’re looking for to continue what has started here at Louisiana Christian University in women’s soccer.”

A native of Bastrop, Texas, Ayers comes to LCU from Navarro College, a junior college in Corsicana, Texas, where she served as an assistant coach for two years. While at Navarro, she helped guide the Bulldogs to the Region XIV Tournament Final in both seasons she was on the staff.

During the fall 2021 season, Ayers helped guide the Bulldogs to a 12-5-2 record, advancing to the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament where the Bulldogs earned draws in both of their pool play matches. The Bulldogs averaged 3.7 goals per match in the fall 2021 season while surrendering only 0.67 goals per match, including 11 clean sheets in Navarro’s 19-match season. One of Navarro’s players earned NJCAA All-American honors.

“I’m excited, humbled, and honored to be named head women’s soccer coach at LCU,” said Ayers. “I can’t wait to get to know the team and be a part of the LCU family. Go Wildcats!”

Ayers is no stranger to the Bayou State, having played two seasons at Louisiana Tech. A backline player for the Lady Techsters, she scored one goal and tallied four assists in 30 matches played during the 2015 & 2016 seasons. Louisiana Tech advanced to the Conference USA Tournament in both seasons.

Following her time in Ruston, Ayers played two seasons of professional soccer in Greece. While playing, she also served as a sports psychologist for the AO Trikala men’s professional team, was the goalkeeping coach for the club team Ambilakia and was an assistant for the U11 boys club team.

Ayers replaces Carla Tejas, who guided the Wildcats to a 16-6-1 record over two seasons in the orange and blue, including a 16-2-1 record in LCU’s first season in the NAIA while going undefeated, 10-0-1, in RRAC play in the team’s first year in the conference The program won its first conference championship and earned its first national championship tournament appearance, dropping a 1-0 decision in the first round on a last-minute goal against the eventual national runner-up who didn’t score less than three goals in any other match throughout the tournament.

Copyright 2022 LCU. All rights reserved.