Lauren Quinn scores her dream of going to college to play basketball

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Hicks Pirates senior Lauren Quinn’s high school career has been great. Ever since she walked into the program, she helped win three straight championships, and now she is going to her fourth.

Before putting on a Hicks jersey, she had this love for the game, starting by watching her two older brothers.

“It starts way back when my two older brothers played, as long as I can remember...just being hauled around with them no matter where it was or the time of day it was, like if I were playing,” said Quinn. “So I thought to myself, either I’m going to sit up in the stands and do nothing or grab a ball and go out there and play. And over the years, I just developed a strong love for the game.”

Quinn will attend Nichols State in the fall. She said when she stepped on campus it was a place to be.

I can’t wait to get down there,” Quinn said. “They have an outstanding coaching staff. The girls are great, and I really love the atmosphere. I’m just ready to get down there.”

Quinn always wanted to go to college to play basketball.

“It always was a dream to play on the next level,” said Quinn. “I didn’t want it to end at the high school level, and hopefully, the younger girls look up to me the same way I looked up to the upperclassmen.”

Quinn hopes she created a culture at Hicks that can be passed down by generations.

“I hope my younger teammates would say ‘Lauren worked hard and always gave it her all on the basketball court,’” said Quinn.

