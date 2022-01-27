Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

