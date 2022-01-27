Advertisement

Mitzie Bayone-Williams announces candidacy for Pineville Mayor

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville mayoral race in 2022 will be one to keep a close eye on as a fourth candidate has announced their run for the seat.

Mitzie Bayone-Williams is a lifelong resident of Rapides Parish and has been working in public service for over 30 years.

She said while she wants to bring more diverse businesses into the city, she wants to focus on developing the downtown Pineville area even more.

“That area has been forgotten, and it looks forgotten,” said Williams. “There are businesses that would love to have some of that space and build from it. The elderly in that area may not have transportation to get all the way to Highway 28 to get something to eat or to shop.”

Williams joins Charles Moore, James Rachal and current Pineville Chief of Staff Rich Dupree as the four candidates running for the mayoral seat.

Current Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announced last November that he would not be seeking re-election.

Election day is set for March 26.

