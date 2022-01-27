Advertisement

MLB not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minor leaguers

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will not require players with minor league contracts to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this season but is mandating that most staff receive the shots.

While players with major league contracts are unionized and rules regarding them must be negotiated by the Major League Baseball Players Association, players with minor league contracts are not collectively organized.

“Our expert consultants have advised that fully up-to-date vaccination of all on-field staff and others with close player contact provides a safer environment in which to prevent infection and transmission,” MLB said in a statement Thursday.

MLB’s decision was first reported by ESPN.

“Reasonable accommodations will be considered for staff members who receive an exemption to this requirement. Such exemptions will be considered on an individual basis and in accordance with state law. We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among minor league players and make resources available to minor league teams and players toward that goal,” MLB said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist's depiction of Collin Butler, the Alexandria Police Department’s lead detective in the...
Kayla Giles Trial: Lead detective plays interview with Giles, jail house calls
David Anthony Burns
Man charged with the murder of Courtney Coco filed motion to quash case in Rapides Parish
Alberto Martinez and Juan Carlos Martinez
RADE Highway Interdiction Team seizes 98 lbs of marijuana
Laiklyn Pennock
APD seeking help in locating burglary suspect
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Day 2 of Kayla Giles trial: Judge Beard denies defense’s motion for a mistrial

Latest News

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father
Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
Weather Lab Learning: El Niño
Weather Lab Learning: El Niño