Alexandria’s OMV temporarily closing due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria’s Office of Motor Vehicles location is being temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The office said it will reopen Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Customers who have appointments scheduled during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org. Customers can also visit expresslane.org to view a complete list of online services, open OMV locations and Public Tag Agents.

Additionally, customers can utilize the LA Wallet app for driver’s license renewals and duplicate requests.

