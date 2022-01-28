Advertisement

Ambulance stolen, crashed into LSP units after chase; authorities investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, taking law enforcement on a pursuit.

Authorities say the ambulance was stolen from an area near Boutte, La. in St. Charles Parish.

A spokesman with LSP confirmed the suspect reportedly hit two LSP units before being taken into custody.

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28, causing several lane closures Friday morning.

Authorities say the suspect is being treated at a local hospital and will be booked accordingly upon release.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting LSP with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

