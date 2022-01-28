Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines breaks school record for points in a game

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - It has been a milestone week for Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines, who broke the school record earlier this week for points in a single game.

Hines, a senior, hit five threes and scored the record-setting 35 points in a 64-43 win over Avoyelles on Tuesday.

Blessed to be the new highest scorer at CHS. Couldn’t have done it without my team and coaches. Five threes and 35 points total. pic.twitter.com/0wC7s4x4QJ — Peyton Hines (@PeytonHines2) January 26, 2022

Hines has been close to the record before hitting 32 points four separate times in her career but has never had the record until now. She said it was just her game that night and she knew it was good when she let the shot go.

“Majority of my teammates knew and all of them were saying give it to Peyton,” said Hines. “When they threw it in, they threw it to Emmy first, and Emmy knew I was three points away. I caught the ball and was on the three-point line and when I turned around, I was expecting defense, but no one was on me. It just felt so smooth coming off, and the moment it went in, I was so excited.”

Hines is also 24 points away from reaching the 2,000 point milestone in her career, which she hopes to accomplish Friday at home against Bunkie.

