Advertisement

Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines breaks school record for points in a game

Peyton Hines hitting a layup against Peabody.
Peyton Hines hitting a layup against Peabody.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - It has been a milestone week for Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines, who broke the school record earlier this week for points in a single game.

Hines, a senior, hit five threes and scored the record-setting 35 points in a 64-43 win over Avoyelles on Tuesday.

Hines has been close to the record before hitting 32 points four separate times in her career but has never had the record until now. She said it was just her game that night and she knew it was good when she let the shot go.

“Majority of my teammates knew and all of them were saying give it to Peyton,” said Hines. “When they threw it in, they threw it to Emmy first, and Emmy knew I was three points away. I caught the ball and was on the three-point line and when I turned around, I was expecting defense, but no one was on me. It just felt so smooth coming off, and the moment it went in, I was so excited.”

Hines is also 24 points away from reaching the 2,000 point milestone in her career, which she hopes to accomplish Friday at home against Bunkie.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist's depiction of Collin Butler, the Alexandria Police Department’s lead detective in the...
Kayla Giles Trial: Lead detective plays interview with Giles, jail house calls
David Anthony Burns
Man charged with the murder of Courtney Coco filed motion to quash case in Rapides Parish
Alberto Martinez and Juan Carlos Martinez
RADE Highway Interdiction Team seizes 98 lbs of marijuana
Laiklyn Pennock
APD seeking help in locating burglary suspect
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Day 2 of Kayla Giles trial: Judge Beard denies defense’s motion for a mistrial

Latest News

Aly Jo Warren raising the bar at Menard High School
Aly Jo Warren – ACA Athlete of the Week
Former Louisiana Tech Soccer player Kendall Ayers lands the head coaching job with the LCU...
Kendall Ayers named new LCU Woman’s Soccer head coach
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being...
Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints