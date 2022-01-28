Advertisement

Burrow named 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year by PFWA

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati.(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Friday, Jan. 28. Burrow bounced back from a torn left ACL he suffered in Week 11 of his rookie season in 2020.

During his second year in the league Burrow has been instrumental in helping turn around the Bengals and reaching their first AFC Championship game since 1988. For the season Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards which ranked No. 6 in the league and his 34 passing touchdowns ranked No. 8 which is a franchise record for the Bengals.

This postseason the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft helped lead the Bengals to their first playoff win in 31 years with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wildcard Round. Burrow also led Cincinnati to their first road playoff win in franchise history in the Divisional Round with a win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner will become the first quarterback drafted No. 1 to play in a conference championship game in his first two seasons. Burrow and the Bengals will face off against the defending AFC Champs in the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be a rematch from Week 17 a game in which the Bengals won 34-31 and Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

The AFC Championship game will be Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. and can be watched on WAFB-TV.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated
Financial Crimes Detective Caleb Watkins testified to Coutee, Jr., reporting unauthorized...
Kayla Giles Trial: Witnesses testify about autopsy, alleged abuse reports and Coutee, Jr.’s finances
Artist's depiction of Collin Butler, the Alexandria Police Department’s lead detective in the...
Kayla Giles Trial: Lead detective plays interview with Giles, jail house calls
FILE: Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Second Whataburger location announced for Alexandria
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Kendall Ayers named new LCU Woman’s Soccer head coach
Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines breaks school record for points in a game
Peyton Hines hitting a layup against Peabody.
Avoyelles Charter’s Peyton Hines breaks school record for points in a game
Aly Jo Warren raising the bar at Menard High School