Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon surpasses $54,000 in donations

Kellie Veillon, the program manager for the Children's Miracle Network, speaks with KALB's...
Kellie Veillon, the program manager for the Children's Miracle Network, speaks with KALB's Dylan Domangue during the Children's Miracle Network Mediathon on January 27, 2022.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Throughout the day on Thursday, January 27, KALB broadcasted live from the Cenla Broadcasting Headquarters as part of the annual effort to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network of Central Louisiana.

Last year, the mediation raised just under $43,000 in donations, so for this year, they were looking to surpass that with a target goal of $45,000.

Thanks to the help of many generous donations, the final total for this year far exceeded that of $54,560. This money will be used to help the children across Central Louisiana with medical care needs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

