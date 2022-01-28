Advertisement

Drunk driver arrested for DWI after two teens injured in Vernon Parish crash

A driver from Many was arrested for DWI.
A driver from Many was arrested for DWI.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday night around 6 p.m. in Vernon Parish, in which a drunk driver injured two teenage girls.

Ronald Lynn Graves, 64, of Many, was arrested and charged with DWI, negligent injury and various traffic violations. State Police said the driver was going in the opposite direction from the flow of traffic.

The victims’ injuries were listed as moderate.

State Police are continuing their investigation and working on a full report. News Channel 5 will provide more updates as they become available.

