Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KALB) - The Ferriday Police Department said it has been deactivated until further notice due to budget reasons.

The department shared on Facebook that they “just received orders per the State auditors that until a budget is adopted by the Town that all town functions, including the Ferriday Police Department, must lock its doors and discontinue all service calls.”

Anyone who needs to make a criminal complaint or call about an emergency is asked to reach out to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for the time being: 318-336-5231 or 911.

