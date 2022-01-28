Advertisement

Four COVID test giveaways in Rapides Parish

FILE - At-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event.
FILE - At-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event.((AP Photo/David Dermer, File))
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you are looking for an at-home COVID test, Rapides Parish Police Juror Jay Scott will be holding four giveaways.

The first is on Monday, January 31 at Elite Graphics, which is located at 5910 Dublin Road in the Kellyland area of Alexandria from Noon to 3:30 p.m. There will be another giveaway that day at the Exxon Gas Station at 1700 Jackson Street in Alexandria from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Later in the week on Wednesday, February 2 there will be another giveaway at the Rapides Parish Fire Station #3 in Lecompte from Noon to 3 p.m. Later that day there will be another at the Chi-Town store in Alexandria from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The limit is one test kit per person.

