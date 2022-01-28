Four COVID test giveaways in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you are looking for an at-home COVID test, Rapides Parish Police Juror Jay Scott will be holding four giveaways.

The first is on Monday, January 31 at Elite Graphics, which is located at 5910 Dublin Road in the Kellyland area of Alexandria from Noon to 3:30 p.m. There will be another giveaway that day at the Exxon Gas Station at 1700 Jackson Street in Alexandria from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m .

Later in the week on Wednesday, February 2 there will be another giveaway at the Rapides Parish Fire Station #3 in Lecompte from Noon to 3 p.m. Later that day there will be another at the Chi-Town store in Alexandria from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The limit is one test kit per person.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.