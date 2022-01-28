Advertisement

Ft. Polk on standby for Ukraine deployment

FILE - The entrance to Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La.
FILE - The entrance to Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Soldiers and airmen from nearly a dozen bases across the Army and Air Force, including at Fort Polk, have been put on heightened alert in case the United States sends troops to respond to a Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Troops at Fort Polk are included in a list of several Army posts on heightened preparedness to deploy.

According to an article by the Military Times, on Monday, January 24, 2022, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that up to 8,500 troops have been told to get themselves ready to deploy with at least five days’ notice, either alongside the NATO response force or as part of unilateral deployments. These units include medical support, aviation support, logistics support, and of course, combat formations.

Kirby declined to more specifically identify the units or the equipment that they might be deployed with.

