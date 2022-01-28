Advertisement

Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest

Mona Hardin spoke at an LSP reform hearing saying, ‘I brought him to this earth. The State of Louisiana took him out.’
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana’s governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death.

Yet Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards remained publicly quiet as police clung to a much different story: that Greene died from a crash following a high-speed chase. What the governor knew and when have become questions in the federal investigation of Greene’s death.

The governor’s spokesperson says he’s not under investigation and that he’s been tight-lipped to avoid impeding the probe.

This image obtained by the Associated Press through a public records request shows a text...
