Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated
Artist's depiction of Collin Butler, the Alexandria Police Department’s lead detective in the...
Kayla Giles Trial: Lead detective plays interview with Giles, jail house calls
FILE: Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Second Whataburger location announced for Alexandria
Financial Crimes Detective Caleb Watkins testified to Coutee, Jr., reporting unauthorized...
Kayla Giles Trial: Witnesses testify about autopsy, alleged abuse reports and Coutee, Jr.’s finances
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. (Source: KDKA via...
Emergency crews on scene of bridge collapse in Pittsburgh
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
McMinn County Schools in Tennessee bans Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel 'Maus' that...
Tenn. school board bans Holocaust book 'Maus'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says it won’t start a war as Ukraine tensions mount