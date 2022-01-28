Advertisement

Qualified candidates for Open Municipal Primary Election

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Open Municipal Primary Election is coming up on March 26.

There are a number of elections for mayor in our local parishes, including Pineville, Leesville, Marksville, Bunkie, Colfax, as well as others. Several cities have police chief and council member positions also on the ballot.

Here’s a breakdown of all of the qualified candidates for the upcoming election:

RAPIDES PARISH

  • PINEVILLE MAYOR:
    • Mitzie Bayone-Williams (D)
    • “Rich” Dupree (R)
    • Charles Moore (R)
    • James R. Rachal (R)

AVOYELLES PARISH

  • MARKSVILLE MAYOR:
    • John Lemoine (D)
  • BUNKIE MAYOR:
    • Bruce L. Coulon (I)
    • Chris Jeansonne Jr. (I)
    • Brenda Callahan Sampson (D)
  • BUNKIE CHIEF OF POLICE:
    • Scott “Scotty” Ferguson (No party)
    • Julius T. Mays Sr. (D)

GRANT PARISH

  • COLFAX MAYOR:
    • Garland Brossette (R)
    • Gerald W. Hamilton (D)
  • MONTGOMERY MAYOR:
    • Delores LeBaron (R)

VERNON PARISH

  • LEESVILLE MAYOR:
    • “Rick” Allen (No Party)
    • Louis “Lou Lou” Hopkins (D)
  • DERIDDER MAYOR:
    • Misty Clanton (No Party)
    • Michael D. Harris (D)
    • Kelly J. St. Germain (I)
  • NEW LLANO MAYOR:
    • Carolyn H. Todd (D)
    • Joseph “Joe Joe” Stafford (R)

