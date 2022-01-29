Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated
Financial Crimes Detective Caleb Watkins testified to Coutee, Jr., reporting unauthorized...
Kayla Giles Trial: Witnesses testify about autopsy, alleged abuse reports and Coutee, Jr.’s finances
Artist's depiction of Collin Butler, the Alexandria Police Department’s lead detective in the...
Kayla Giles Trial: Lead detective plays interview with Giles, jail house calls
FILE: Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Second Whataburger location announced for Alexandria
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
Female Veteran Memorial
Alexandria VA unveils new statue recognizing female veterans
A new statue recognizing female veterans located on the Alexandria Veterans Affairs hospital...
Alexandria VA unveils new statue recognizing female veterans
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse pantsuit change causes outrage