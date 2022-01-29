APD warns public about scammer impersonating an officer

The following was released to us by APD:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Alexandria Police Department would like to warn people in the City of Alexandria, Rapides Parish, and all the surrounding parishes of a telephone scam that has been going on for the past week in this area.

A male caller identifying himself as Sgt. David Wolf will call a potential victim and state he is the City Duty Officer, or state he is from the Rapides Sheriff’s Office, and then tell the potential victim they owe either hundreds or thousands of dollars in fines that need to be paid ASAP, or the potential victim will be arrested. The caller will then instruct the potential victim to go to the Rapides Parish Courthouse to pay the fines, and then tell them to use the ATM there to withdraw a certain amount of money.

The caller uses different methods for potential victims to make payment on the fictitious fines. The caller will try to get the potential victim to send the money to a different address by different means. So far, to our knowledge, no one has fallen victim to this scam. To date, the caller has used the same phone number, 318-479-6609, in each known call. Calling that number reaches a fictitious recording of a Rapides Deputy answering with a pre-recorded message. If anyone receives a call from this person, do not respond to any of his questions and hang the phone up immediately.

If anyone has been contacted by this scammer, or has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Detective Division at (318) 449-5099.

