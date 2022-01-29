Authorities searching for inmate missing from USP Pollock’s Satellite Camp

Pollock, La. (KALB) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock, was discovered to be missing on January 29 around 7:30 a.m.

Michael Roy Reed, 47, is described as a white male with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5′7″ tall, weighing about 190 lbs.

Anyone with information about Reed should contact the United States Marshals Service at (318) 473-7411.

Reed was sentenced in the Western District of Louisiana to an 84-month sentence for unlawful transport of firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The satellite camp at USP Pollock is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 129 male offenders. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

