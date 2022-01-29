Advertisement

Firefighters find deceased man in Alexandria house fire

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early Saturday morning, the Alexandria Fire Department responded to a medical call and house fire on Kathy Ann Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found that there had been a fire in the house, but it was out by the time they arrived. They also found a deceased man at the residence.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family members can be notified. Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

The fire remains under investigation, pending an autopsy.

