Four players honored at Girls’ Northwood Lena game for scoring 1,000 points

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators girls’ basketball team honored four players, Rhianna Battles, Elondra Williams, Na’kiyah Allen and Liyah Perry, for scoring 1,000 points in the careers, gifting the young ladies at halftime with a basketball.

The Gators played well on defense as they held the Tigers to 18 points for the whole game.

The stars did shine for Northwood-Lena with Elondra Williams scoring 16 points, Rhianna Battles scoring 16 points and Sabrina Fisher adding 15 points.

The Gator’s next matchup will be at home against Block.

