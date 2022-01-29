Advertisement

The Gators pull away in the second half against the Tigers, winning 59 to 47

Elijah Nixon has the highlights from the boys' basketball matchup between St. Mary's and Northwood on January 28, 2022.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators men’s team beat St. Mary’s 59 to 47.

In the first half, the Tigers and the Gators played it close in a back-and-forth matchup, but Northwood-Lena would pull away in the second half.

Omarion led all scorers with 19 points and Randy Morris added 12.

The Gators will host Block on Monday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

