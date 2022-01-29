The Gators pull away in the second half against the Tigers, winning 59 to 47

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood-Lena Gators men’s team beat St. Mary’s 59 to 47.

In the first half, the Tigers and the Gators played it close in a back-and-forth matchup, but Northwood-Lena would pull away in the second half.

Omarion led all scorers with 19 points and Randy Morris added 12.

The Gators will host Block on Monday. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

