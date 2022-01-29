Minnie Mouse pantsuit change causes outrage

(CNN) - Minnie Mouse turned heads and caused outrage when she traded in her signature dress for a modern pantsuit.

The company calls it the first ultrachic pantsuit for Minnie. The outfit is blue and black polka-dotted with a matching bow. Her heels have also been replaced with sensible black shoes.

British fashion designer Stella McCartney designed the look in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.