Minnie Mouse pantsuit change causes outrage

By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Minnie Mouse turned heads and caused outrage when she traded in her signature dress for a modern pantsuit.

The company calls it the first ultrachic pantsuit for Minnie. The outfit is blue and black polka-dotted with a matching bow. Her heels have also been replaced with sensible black shoes.

British fashion designer Stella McCartney designed the look in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

