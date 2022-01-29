Advertisement

New face same goals: Kendall Ayers wants to take LCU women’s soccer to the next level

Kendall Ayers has been named the new head coach of LCU's Women's soccer team.
By Elijah Nixon
Jan. 28, 2022
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Let’s welcome Kendall Ayers as LSU’s new soccer coach. This is her first head coaching job, but she worked as an assistant for the past two seasons at Navarro College last season. She led the Bulldogs to a 12-5-2 record and reached the Division One National Championship Tournament. She said she is happy to get a chance to become a head coach of this growing program.

“It was an adrenaline rush,” said Kendall. “It was something that my whole body was overwhelmed because I am so young, and they are willing to hire me as the head coach. The amount of faith and the timing and how everything played out was I mean this is God’s plan, and I’m honestly a firm believer in that.”

Ayers is no stranger to the state. She played at Louisiana Tech for two years before going overseas to play professionally in Europe, but she always had a thought of coming back here one day.

“I wanted to come back to Louisiana because I miss the food, but my two years here were just amazing when I was coaching up at NELSA (North Louisiana Soccer Association),” said Kendall. “I just really loved developing those girls and seeing how soccer was so big there. I wanted to make so much of an impact on people.”

Ayers said she already has some methods she plans to bring over to help the Wildcats.

“I’m all about developing a player fully,” said Kendall. “To me, success is seeing a player grow. A successful season is not only the athletic performance, but also understanding the game as well.”

The first-year head coach has big shoes to fill with the Wildcats coming off of their best season in school history, and Ayers is definitely up to the challenge.

