Four LSUA players score double digits in the win against Paul Quinn

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -LSUA would have a handful of players back to help them win 83-73 against Paul Quinn at home.

The Generals defense played well forcing 22 turnovers and guarded the three-point line well, holding the Tigers to 29 percent shooting.

They also controlled the paint out rebounding Paul Quinn 50-39.

The story of the game was how well the Generals played team basketball, The team combined for 25 assists in the contest and had four players in double figures.

Dannah Martin finished the game with 20 points, Gracelyn Adams had 19 and Kelsey Thaxton add 17 points.

LSUA is on their first winning streak of the season and wants to keep it going on the road against Xavier on February the 3rd.

