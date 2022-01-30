Advertisement

Kae’ron Baker Scores 41 points in the 93-79 victory over Texas College

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The Wildcats scored a season-high in today’s victory beating the Steers 93 to 79.

LCU shot 45 percent from the floor and 47 percent from behind the arc.

The Wildcats had four players scoring in double figures tonight including Kae’ron Baker as the leading scorer. Tonight, he scored a season-high 41 points, going five for eight beyond the arc. Fertontay Banks added 19 points and six assists.

The team’s defense caused 22 turnovers and scored 28 points off the Texas College miscues.

The Wildcats blew this game open in the first and their largest lead was 21 points.

LCU is riding a two-game win streak looking to keep it going against LSUS at home on Thursday, February 3rd tip-off is at 7:30 P.M.

