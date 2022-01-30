Advertisement

LCU edged out Texas College hanging on to beat the Steers 65-62

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats pulled out the win in the second half beating Texas College 65 to 62. Miya Mckinney scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. Paola Abad Prieto added 16 points and 5 assists.

LCU survived the late surge from Texas College being outscored in the fourth quarter 19 to 13 and allowed the Steers to shoot 44 percent from the field.

LCU made the extra pass tonight racking up 24 assists and dominated the paint with 49 rebounds while scoring 30 points down low.

The Wildcat’s next game will be on Thursday at home against LSUS tip-off is 5:30 P.M.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
Financial Crimes Detective Caleb Watkins testified to Coutee, Jr., reporting unauthorized...
Kayla Giles Trial: Witnesses testify about autopsy, alleged abuse reports and Coutee, Jr.’s finances
Both the State of Louisiana and the defense for Kayla Giles have rested their cases on the...
Kayla Giles Trial: State and defense rest, Giles does not take the stand
A driver from Many was arrested for DWI.
Drunk driver arrested for DWI after two teens injured in Vernon Parish crash
Ferriday Police Department has been deactivated

Latest News

The Generals lose in a heart breaker 72-71
LSUA couldn’t pull off the second half surge against the Tigers 72-71
Four players were in double figures in LSUA victory today
Four LSUA players score double digits in the win against Paul Quinn
Kae'ron Bakes scores 41 in the wildcats victory.
Kae’ron Baker Scores 41 points in the 93-79 victory over Texas College
Northwood-Lena pulls away in the second half, beating the Tigers 59-47
The Gators pull away in the second half against the Tigers, winning 59 to 47