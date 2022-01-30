LCU edged out Texas College hanging on to beat the Steers 65-62

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats pulled out the win in the second half beating Texas College 65 to 62. Miya Mckinney scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. Paola Abad Prieto added 16 points and 5 assists.

LCU survived the late surge from Texas College being outscored in the fourth quarter 19 to 13 and allowed the Steers to shoot 44 percent from the field.

LCU made the extra pass tonight racking up 24 assists and dominated the paint with 49 rebounds while scoring 30 points down low.

The Wildcat’s next game will be on Thursday at home against LSUS tip-off is 5:30 P.M.

