LHSAA releases 2022 boys’ soccer playoff brackets

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released the boys’ soccer playoff brackets as each school is ready to move on to the next round with hopes of playing in the state championship at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

Several of our local schools will be fighting for a state title. Below is a list of all the first-round matchups.

Click each tab to view the full bracket.

DIVISION I

#17 Pineville @ #16 Lafayette

#29 Fountainebleau @ #4 ASH

DIVISION III

#24 Lutcher @ #9 Leesville

DIVISION IV

#21 St. Frederick @ #12 Grace Christian

#22 Rapides @ #11 Menard

#23 Glenmora @ #10 Newman

