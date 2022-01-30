LHSAA releases girls’ soccer brackets for the playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released its playoff brackets for girls’ soccer and plenty of local schools will be fighting for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the first-round matchups for our local schools. Click each tab to view the full bracket.

DIVISION I

#19 ASH @ #14 Southside

#27 Pineville @ #6 St. Scholastica

DIVISION II

#23 Archbishop Chapelle @ #10 Tioga

DIVISION III

#21 Leesville @ #12 DeRidder

#18 Grant @ #15 E.D. White

DIVISION IV

#20 Menard @ #13 Covenant Christian

#23 Westminister Christian @ #10 Gracre Christian

