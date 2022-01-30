Advertisement

LHSAA releases girls’ soccer brackets for the playoffs

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released its playoff brackets for girls’ soccer and plenty of local schools will be fighting for a state championship.

Below is a list of all the first-round matchups for our local schools. Click each tab to view the full bracket.

DIVISION I

  • #19 ASH @ #14 Southside
  • #27 Pineville @ #6 St. Scholastica

DIVISION II

  • #23 Archbishop Chapelle @ #10 Tioga

DIVISION III

  • #21 Leesville @ #12 DeRidder
  • #18 Grant @ #15 E.D. White

DIVISION IV

  • #20 Menard @ #13 Covenant Christian
  • #23 Westminister Christian @ #10 Gracre Christian

