LHSAA releases girls’ soccer brackets for the playoffs
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The LHSAA has released its playoff brackets for girls’ soccer and plenty of local schools will be fighting for a state championship.
Below is a list of all the first-round matchups for our local schools. Click each tab to view the full bracket.
- #19 ASH @ #14 Southside
- #27 Pineville @ #6 St. Scholastica
- #23 Archbishop Chapelle @ #10 Tioga
- #21 Leesville @ #12 DeRidder
- #18 Grant @ #15 E.D. White
- #20 Menard @ #13 Covenant Christian
- #23 Westminister Christian @ #10 Gracre Christian
