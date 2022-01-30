LSUA couldn’t pull off the second half surge against the Tigers 72-71

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Generals couldn’t’ pull off the upset tonight falling 72-71 to Paul Quinn.

In the first half LSUA defense allowed the Tigers to shoot 50 percent from three and 48 percent from the field and allowed 48 points. On offense the Generals came out cold, they would turn over the six times and shot 4 for eleven from three.

The second half was a lot different. The Generals outscored the Tigers 35-24 hitting 60 percent of their shots from the field and 40 percent from the three.

Jakemin Abney scored 16 points and A.J Rainey added 15 points.

The Generals couldn’t overcome the miscues in the first half but will get a chance to bounce back on the road against Xavier on February 3rd.

