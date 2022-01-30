VFW hosts Midwinter Conference in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Louisiana and the VFW auxiliary hosted its Midwinter Conference Thursday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 30 in downtown Alexandria.

On Saturday morning, the VFW announced the winner of the ‘Patriot’s Pen’ competition. The competition consists of sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students writing an essay about patriotism.

The winner for Louisiana was 13-year-old Syed Ali, of Lafayette.

“I’m really proud of myself and I’m happy that I’m able to serve my community with stuff that I do,” said Ali. “It really makes me happy.”

Over 130,000 students competed in the Patriot’s Pen competition across the country in 2020. Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. VFW Duane Sarmiento spoke about what it means to have such a large number of students participate.

“It means patriotism is alive and well in the country,” said Sarmiento. “As you can see from the huge turn out that we get from the young men and women that it is alive and well in this country.”

The state winners of the Patriot’s Pen competition will have a chance to compete against eachother for a national prize. The winner of that competition is awarded $5000.

