AFD investigating house fire on Douglas St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a large fire that burned down the backside of a house on Douglas St. off of 3rd St. in Alexandria.

AFD said the fire started just before 2 p.m. and took about 25 minutes to put out.

Fire officials said the house was being used and lived in, but that no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

AFD is still investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

