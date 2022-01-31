Advertisement

APD asking for assistance in finding missing teen

Ryeleigh Broussard
Ryeleigh Broussard(APD)
By APD
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ryeleigh Broussard, 16.

She is described as being approximately 5′6″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She was last seen Jan. 27 in the area of Chester Street and was wearing a black “Back to the Future” shirt with black pants.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

