APD MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Demetria Burns?

Demetria Burns
Demetria Burns(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating Demetria Burns, 37, who is currently missing.

APD describes Burns as 5′6″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. They said she was last seen in the area of Chester Street.

If you have any information or know of her location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

