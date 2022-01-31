Advertisement

Baker named RRAC Player of the Week for 4th time this season

Kae'ron Baker (5)
Kae'ron Baker (5)(Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Kae’ron Baker’s trophy case is starting to get full as the Red River Athletic Conference has named the Louisiana Christian guard as the player of the week for the fourth time this season.

This is Baker’s fourth time receiving this honor in the last five weeks.

Over the last week, Baker averaged 30 points per game over three games in which the Wildcats went 2-1 over that stretch. Baker shot just under 50% from the floor in those three games.

The graduate guard has taken the RRAC by storm in his first season in the conference, leading all scorers with over 24 points per game. He added to that total when he scored a career-high 41 points in a win against Texas College.

LCU (9-10) has two more games remaining on their home stretch, both against in-state rivals. The Wildcats will play LSUS at H.O. West Fieldhouse on Thursday and then will take on LSUA on Saturday.

