City of Alexandria working to repair broken water line on S. MacArthur Dr.

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Water Department is currently working to repair a broken water line on South MacArthur Drive in the vicinity of the old truck stop near Gene Ball Drive

Officials are estimating it may be Monday morning before the line can be repaired.

The break affects customers along U.S. Highway 71 from Gene Ball Drive all the way to the Y Not Stop by LSUA.

