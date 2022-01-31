Advertisement

Governor’s office issues first response to AP article on text message about Ronald Greene incident

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office has issued its first response on an article by The Associated Press in which a text message was sent to the governor just hours after Ronald Greene died in police custody in 2019.

Read the statement below:

A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest...
A spokeswoman for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the governor was notified of the arrest and death of an unnamed individual in May of 2019 by then LSP Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves.(Provided Photo)

RELATED STORIES:

REPORT: Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest. Now, Sen. Cleo Fields says he is monitoring "what else comes out" of Ronald Green case.

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
Firefighters found a deceased man at the residence.
Firefighters find deceased man in Alexandria house fire
Michael Roy Reed
Authorities searching for inmate missing from USP Pollock’s Satellite Camp
This remains an active investigation.
APD chase results in crash, brief power outage on Friday
A driver from Many was arrested for DWI.
Drunk driver arrested for DWI after two teens injured in Vernon Parish crash

Latest News

Natchitoches Police are investigating a homicide.
Natchitoches Police investigating homicide on Highland Park Drive
Herb Bruce, General Manager of KALB-TV
Greetings from KALB’s General Manager
Raymond Louis Williams
Jonesville man arrested for attacking Vernon Parish victim
Alex Willis
Natchitoches Police seeking suspect in Old Robeline Road shooting